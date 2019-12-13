Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boris Johnson has won the general election. Picture: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Boris Johnson has won the general election. Picture: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Politics

Huge victory as Boris Johnson wins by landslide

by Greg Heffer
13th Dec 2019 4:35 PM

Boris Johnson has won a huge victory in the general election and Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into the next election as his party suffered the worst result in decades.

The Conservatives secured a majority after winning 326 seats, Sky News UK reported.

Speaking after he held onto his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, Mr Johnson said: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

Jeremy Corbyn announced he would not lead Labour in any future general election campaign after a "very disappointing" night.

But he suggested he would not be departing as Labour leader immediately.

"I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward," Mr Corbyn added.

"And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

More Stories

Show More
boris johnson editors picks jeremy corbyn uk election
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        Sport THE Far North Coast surf lifesaving team has won the country titles for the seventh year in a row.

        Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        premium_icon Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        News TWO Northern Rivers building designers have taken out awards for their work on the...

        Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        premium_icon Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        News National travelling exhibition featuring boats re-purposed by regional artists...

        Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        premium_icon Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        News "Of course I was very conflicted and upset"