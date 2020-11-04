Huge manhunt for Vienna gunman

Unfamiliar scenes are playing out in Vienna, Austria, the day after terrorists attacked simultaneously at multiple locations, killing four people and injuring 17 more.

Streets and subway platforms are empty except for heavily-armed members of the country's police force on the lookout for a gunman they believe helped carry out Tuesday's deadly attack.

Four people were killed before police shot dead one of the attackers - a 20-year-old man who authorities say had been inspired to join terrorist organisation Islamic State and who had a criminal record.

He had dual North Macedonian-Austrian nationality and a conviction for trying to travel to Syria, the interior minister said Tuesday.

Chilling footage of the attack, which appears to show one of the gunmen running along cobblestone streets and firing a weapon, is being played on national television.

It is a reminder of the threat authorities say still exists more than 24 hours after the attack took place.

Residents of the city of almost two million people have been told to stay indoors until the shooter is apprehended.

Austria's interior minister Karl Nehammer told reporters at a press conference that the man police shot and killed just after 8pm local time was obsessed with the terror group.

"This is a radicalised person who felt close to IS," Mr Nehammer said.

"According to what we currently know there is at least one attacker who is still on the run."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the group of gunmen as "professionally trained" and "prepared".

Authorities have widened their search for the shooters still at large.

"We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists," Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF.

"I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators."

Witnesses to the attack say gunmen opened fire at heavily-populated cafes and restaurants as people enjoyed their last night out before a fresh lockdown is imposed.

In one video seen by news.com.au, a man dressed in white and armed with an assault rifle can be seen approaching a man, dressed in black, stuck on the street.

Despite the man dressed in black attempting to shield his body in a window alcove, the armed man shoots him and runs off.

The shooter returns to the street a short time later and sees the man in black on the ground and fires another shot at him.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig confirmed two civilians had died in the shooting.

A woman died early Tuesday morning after she sustained severe gunshot wounds. A police officer in a serious condition is among those in hospital.

Originally published as Huge manhunt for Vienna gunman