Huge development in Marilyn Manson case

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Marilyn Manson attends the Relentless Energy Drink Kerrang! Awards at the Troxy on June 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)

Marilyn Manson is reportedly being investigated for the sex and domestic abuse claims made against him by at least 11 women.

Police are meeting with one of the rocker's alleged victims this week to "determine if a crime was committed", according to TMZ.

Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department reportedly want to work out if any crimes committed "fall under their jurisdiction" and if it "warrants further investigation".

The purported meeting was a result of the wave of allegations made against the musician by his exes, the outlet reported.

The FBI was reportedly the first agency to get complaints against Manson and passed on some of the information to LA cops.

It is not known if the FBI will get involved in investigating any of the new allegations against the 52-year-old.

Cops swarmed Manson's home earlier this month after someone inside was reportedly heard screaming that they "wanted to leave".

Police did a welfare check on the singer after a friend had trouble contacting him.

Officers were also unable to make contact with Manson - but a witness told them that a person inside the LA property was shouting that "someone wouldn't let them leave".

The cops returned two hours later but left after a representative for the singer assured them the star was fine.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, 33, was the first woman to come forward, claiming her ex-fiance "horrifically abused her for years".

She alleged: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

She went on: "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Evan and Manson, who is 19 years her senior, began dating in 2007. They got engaged in 2010, but ended it seven months later.

She met Manson when she was just 18 and he was 36 and married to Dita Von Teese.

Other women, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, have also accused him of severe domestic abuse.

Bianco, who starred as Ros in the first three seasons of the show, began dating Manson in 2011, according to story published inNew York Magazine.

In 2009, she said he asked her to fly to LA to star in a music video with him, and play a "victim/lover" who would "have to pretend to like being manhandled".

But, she claimed she "spent the next three days in lingerie, barely sleeping or eating, with Manson serving up cocaine rather than food".

She alleged he lost his temper and threw the camera around, becoming "violent, tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds."

Bianco alleged there was no discussion of safe words, but they began a long-distance affair until she moved in with him in West Hollywood in 2011.

During her time with the star, she alleged that he would often "bite her during sex without her consent, leaving her whole body bruised," providing shocking photographs of her with whip marks on her body.

Artist Phoebe Bridgers - who went to Manson's house with friends as a teen - claimed Manson bragged about having a "rape room" in his house.

"He referred to a room in his house as the 'rape room'. I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humour," Bridgers wrote.

"I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."

Bridgers claimed that "the label knew, management knew, the band knew".

"Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f***ing pathetic," Bridgers said.

Manson vehemently denied the allegations in a statement he posted on Instagram.

He wrote: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entire consensual with like-minded partners.

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

