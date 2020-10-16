Huge $380m redevelopment for iconic Kirra Beach Hotel

Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast seen from the air

Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast seen from the air

ONE of the Gold Coast's most famous pubs will be demolished next year to make way for a $380m "world-class" development.

In what is believed to be the largest residential project in the southern Gold Coast's history, the Kirra Beach Hotel will be redeveloped as part of a project planned by Brisbane-based developer KTQ Group.

The project, which will ultimately feature two towers of between 10 and 15 storeys, will be put to the market in December after a surge in interest for residential projects in recent months.

Artist impression of the Kirra Beach Hotel redevelopment

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2021.

KTQ development director Jeremy Holmes said the first stage, which would include 118 luxury units aimed at the owner-occupier market, would take two-and-a-half years to build.

"We are delighted to announce our plans to push ahead with this project, which we believe to be a game-changer for the southern Gold Coast," he said.

Construction will begin in mid-2021.

"We have worked meticulously to envision and design a precinct that will not only become a destination in its own right for locals to enjoy but one that will accentuate the charm of the southern Gold Coast that we all know about."

The tower will include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom residences, most of which include a separate multipurpose room.

A new pub and pavilion will take out the lower levels of the tower.

The project has been in the works for 10 years.

KTQ Group has owned the site since 2010 and has already gained approval for the development from the Gold Coast City Council. KTQ managing director Peggy Flanner said the time was right to finally give the tower the green light.

"We have owned the Kirra Beach Hotel site for a decade and believe now is the time to execute what has been a very considered and thoughtfully designed plan for Kirra," she said.

"Our approach is very much people-focused, whether we are creating an idyllic resort or an urban lifestyle development.

GOLD COAST DEVELOPMENT SPECIAL SERIES

PART ONE: GOLD COAST'S 10 BIGGEST PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

PART TWO: GOLD COAST'S 10 BIGGEST PROJECTS YET TO START

PART THREE: GOLD COAST'S 10 MOST CONTROVERSIAL DEVELOPMENTS

The project is already approved.

"We see our project at Kirra ... as a key element in the southern Gold Coast's evolution as a world-class tourism destination, and as one of the Gold Coast's most desirable places to live."

The hotel, which opened in 1956, will be rebuilt on the ground floor as a two-storey venue with a rooftop bar and dining facility, according to plans approved by the council last year.

An "activated laneway" retail area will be created next to the boutique resort hotel and apartment towers.

Originally published as Huge $380m redevelopment for iconic Kirra Beach Hotel