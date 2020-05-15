HSC exam timetable released with slight delay

St Marys Senior High School students during the first day of the HSC exams. Picture: Jonathan Ng

St Marys Senior High School students during the first day of the HSC exams. Picture: Jonathan Ng

THE Higher School Certificate written exam timetable for the 75,000 NSW students sitting the exams this year has been released.

NESA chief executive officer Paul Martin said the timetable would provide the certainty that students, teachers and parents had been looking for on the HSC.

"Students have known that the HSC would be going ahead and this timetable provides the certainty many have been seeking about when their exams will take place," Mr Martin said.

"This timetable starts five days later giving students some extra time at school after the spring holiday period while keeping to the original time frame for releasing results.

"I want to reassure parents and students that the exams will be conducted in line with the expert health advice at the time of the exams, which are still five months away."

NSW schools are supporting the return of HSC students to the classroom from this week with HSC students receiving on average three to four days at school each week.

"I trust that now students have a definitive plan and timing for the exams that they can focus on achieving their best as they return to school," Mr Martin said.

The 120 written exams will start with English on October 20 and 51 oral language exams will start on August 15.

Students will receive their HSC results on December 18.

All HSC students can access their personalised exam timetables via their Students Online account from 10am today.

The 2020 HSC written exam timetable will also be available on the NESA website from 10am.

For more information visit educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/covid-19-advice or contact the NESA COVID-19 support team on 1300 138 323 and covid19support@nesa.nsw.edu.au