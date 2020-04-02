Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There will be some changes to the HSC.
There will be some changes to the HSC.
News

HSC changes every student and parent needs to know

Adam Daunt
2nd Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) COVID-19 Response Committee has unveiled a series of changes to the 2020 HSC today, which are effective immediately.

The changes signed off on by the committee include providing the principals with the power to determine the number, size, type and weight of tasks for Year 11 assessments and lifting the VET requirement for NESA students to undertake placement.

Other changes see the mandatory drama performance and musical ensemble assessments scrapped with schools have the power to modify another other performance based exams which contravene the social distancing rules.

Chair of the NESA Board, Professor Peter Shergold said that the committees changes still enable students to receive their HSC.

“I can say with certainty that students will have the opportunity to receive their HSC credential this year, so students should continue to learn, complete their assessments and taking care of themselves,” Professor Shergold said.

The Committee will meet next week to provide advice on major projects for Visual Arts, Design and Technology, Industrial Technology, Textiles and Design, English Extension 2 and Society and Culture.

northern rivers northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernriverseducation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury resort closes its doors due to COVID-19 situation

        premium_icon Luxury resort closes its doors due to COVID-19 situation

        News “It’s not goodbye, just see you in a little while.”

        Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        premium_icon Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        News They traded their tools for crystals, and discovered sauerkraut

        What this village shop is selling the most will surprise you

        premium_icon What this village shop is selling the most will surprise you

        News THIS country store has a rush on a certain product.

        Construction work given weekend green light

        premium_icon Construction work given weekend green light

        News Boost for construction work to help deal with effects of COVID-19 measures