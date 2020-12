HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Northern Rivers of their HSC results and ATARs.

We've collated together all the best results from across the Northern Rivers region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Northern Rivers Student AllRounders (students who achieved Band 6 in at least 10 units)

Byron Bay High School - Mia Thom

Byron Bay High School - Chiara Wenban

Casino High School - Declan Ellis

Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Band Six

Alstonville High School

Eve Buchanan: English Extension 2

Kairo Byrne: English Extension 2, Industrial Technology

Jessica Chate: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 1

Lily Christmas: Textiles and Design

Eva Jones: Investigating Science, Mathematics Advanced

Charlotte Lopes: Ancient History, English Advanced, Textiles and Design, Visual Arts

Lara Porter: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Visual Arts

Samina Rowhani: Music 1

Joshua Smith: Mathematics Extension 1

Georgia Turner: Investigating Science, Mathematics Advanced

Samuel van Zuylen: Industrial Technology

Ballina Coast High School

Lachie Cottrill: Chemistry, Physics

Byron Bay High School

Tess Chevalier: Legal Studies

Alisha Doherty Hough: Drama

Rowan Fairbairn: Mathematics Extension 1

Vindi Ferguson: English Advanced

Kate Giddy: Modern History

Samuel Jimenez-Swain: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2

Pearl Maxwell: Food Technology

Luke Nelson: Mathematics Extension 1

Jaclyn O'Toole: Ancient History, Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Mal Priestley: Ancient History, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Modern History

Ruby Reeve: Legal Studies

Alana Richards: Mathematics Advanced

Zachary Sandilands: Music 1

Vincent Sebastian: Music 1

Mia-Cherokee Smith: Drama, Industrial Technology

Mia Thom: English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Modern History, Society and Culture

Alexandra Towers: English Advanced, History Extension, Society and Culture

Chiara Wenban: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Mathematics Advanced, Physics, Spanish Continuers

Ella Whan: Mathematics Advanced

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

Pearl Andrews: English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Legal Studies

Tilka Biasion-Fosmale: Drama, Visual Arts

Rhiannon Bray-Narai: Visual Arts

Jahla Nathalie Bliss Ferguson: English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Josephine Huntsman: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Spanish Beginners

Harper Kelso: Drama

Oden Lerner: English Extension 1, Society and Culture

Tallulah McCarthy-Huxley: English Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts

Romany Miller: Drama, English Extension 2, Society and Culture

Phoebe Neumann: Music 1

Zara Pellen: Legal Studies, Society and Culture

Thomas Pierce: Mathematics Advanced

Bimini Plesser: Music 1, Visual Arts

Lily Pouget: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Visual Arts

Danielle Shai: English Extension 1

James Thibault Tetu Walker: Mathematics Advanced, Music 1, French Beginners

Pearl Truswell: Drama, English Advanced, Visual Arts

Maya Vaknin: Drama

Amelie Wright: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Visual Arts

Casino Christian School

Alleyne Grace Gaut: Visual Arts

Tyler Griffiths: Mathematics Extension 1

Casino High School

Declan Ellis: Economics, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Physics, German Beginners

Emmanuel Anglican College

Stella Atkinson: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Ella Du Plessis: Food Technology, Hospitality Examination

Jade Felsch: Drama

Anjun Feng: Mathematics Extension 1

Jemima Grigor: Drama, English Advanced, Music 1

Abigail Hanna: Ancient History

Lachlan Hassey: Mathematics Standard 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Bailey Jarrett: Industrial Technology, Mathematics Advanced, Physics

Grace Killingbeck: Visual Arts

Jozef Kowalski: Industrial Technology

Lily Kratzer: Geography, Legal Studies

Jade Monti: Biology, Mathematics Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Lachlan Mumford: Visual Arts

Caitlyn Seamer: Music 1

Jayden Thomson: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Timothy Weingarth: Ancient History, Biology, English Advanced

Yuzhe Zheng: Drama

Evans River Community School

Ella Gillespie: Design and Technology

Samuel Ticknor: Mathematics Standard 2

Harrison Whittaker: Mathematics Advanced

Kyogle High School

Ashton Edward Leck: Chemistry, Engineering Studies, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Joshua David Williams: Physics

Mullumbimby High School

Teal Jordan: Legal Studies, Indonesian Beginners

Nimbin Central School

Kai Prikulis: Mathematics Extension 2, Software Design and Development

Kiani Tribolet: Drama

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School

Monica Brandolini: Music 1

Grace Chance: English Extension 1, Modern History, Society and Culture

St John's College

Georgia Andrews-Engle: Drama

Billie Bridle: Visual Arts

Elise Hatchman: Visual Arts

Lucy McAnelly: Entertainment Industry Examination

Charles McCall Mitchell: Mathematics Standard 2

Ciara O'Sullivan: Japanese Beginners

Ella Spackman: Visual Arts

Ivy Webster: Biology, Business Studies, English Advanced

Ryan Wolton: Mathematics Standard 2

Summerland Christian College

Emma Lowndes: Visual Arts

Kiara Watts: Visual Arts

Tenterfield High School

Ella Wishart: Biology, Investigating Science, Visual Arts

The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus

Benjamin Gellatly: Mathematics Advanced, Information and Digital Technology Examination

Lachlan Robertson: Biology, Physics

Byron Wright: Modern History, Visual Arts

The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus

Alyssa McDonald: Community and Family Studies

The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus

Ruby Barker: Visual Arts

Ursula Bennett: Biology, Japanese Beginners

Benjamin Gray: Visual Arts

Daisy Hannah: Visual Arts

Alako Myles: Visual Arts

Grace Spencer: English Extension 2

Trinity Catholic College Lismore

Latesha Adams: Legal Studies, Society and Culture

Rose Brumley: French Beginners

Jemma Buckley: Visual Arts

Makenzi Callaghan: Mathematics Advanced

Lucinda Cochrane: Italian Continuers, Italian Extension

Michaela Darvall: Visual Arts

Ruby du Preez-Parks: Dance, Society and Culture

Imogen Dwyer: Biology, Mathematics Advanced

Dakota Everingham: Business Studies, Geography

Indigo Gambold: Biology, Geography

Zac Jansen: Information Processes and Technology

Niamh Laycock: Drama

Nathan Littleford: Industrial Technology

Inika Mellick: Visual Arts

Torsten Mundt: Mathematics Extension 1

William Nash: Italian Continuers, Italian Extension

Jemima Owen: Music 1

James Penhey: Industrial Technology, Information Processes and Technology

Pearl Perkins: Visual Arts

Arky Ryall: Biology, Mathematics Advanced, Studies of Religion II, French Beginners

Jaya-Melissa-Rukuwai Stratford: Society and Culture

Llewellyn Vallis: Mathematics Advanced, Software Design and Development

Sriya Vure: Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1, French Continuers

Ye-eun Yang: Ancient History

Xavier Catholic College Ballina

Sophie Baldwin: Industrial Technology

Charles Byers: Mathematics Advanced

Sritara Clifford: English Advanced, Visual Arts

Aidan Coady: Mathematics Advanced

Mahli Coles: English Advanced, English Extension 1

Coda Cox: Music 1

Hollie Crimmins: Dance, English Advanced

Charlotte Dale: Design and Technology, Earth and Environmental Science, English Advanced

Lily-Rose Dewhurst: Mathematics Standard 2

Brayden Dirou: Drama, English Advanced, Modern History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Tahlia Evans: English Extension 1

Kayla Farrell: Visual Arts

Grace Gilham: Visual Arts

Jayde Goward: Visual Arts

Olivia Gudgeon: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced

Banjo Hennessy-Kleftogiannis: Music 1

Elke Hinrichsen: Drama, Visual Arts

Isabella Holmes: Earth and Environmental Science, English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2

Natalia Hosie: English Extension 1, Visual Arts

Ned Hubbard: Mathematics Standard 2

Sienna Jones: Drama

Georgia Langfield: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Isabella Luke: Visual Arts

Clare Lynch: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced, Modern History

Jenayah McCosker: Mathematics Standard 2

Brodie Moore: Construction Examination

Lucas Morrissey: Industrial Technology

Lily Murphy: Mathematics Advanced

Emily O'Dwyer: Drama

Freya Peacock: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Bianca Peake: Visual Arts

Harrison Peters: Legal Studies, Modern History

Gabrielle Phillips: Earth and Environmental Science, Visual Arts

Solomon Power: Mathematics Advanced

Joseph Ritchie: Music 1

Reno Roberton: Earth and Environmental Science

Hazel Rogers: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History

Ashley Rushton: Mathematics Standard 2

Olivia Ruskin: Visual Arts

Reuben Saric: Mathematics Standard 2

Mia Schirmer: Industrial Technology, Mathematics Extension 1

Dylan Siva: Earth and Environmental Science, Investigating Science

Hannah Stock: Mathematics Standard 2

Mia Sullivan: Visual Arts

Aidan Trafford: Mathematics Standard 2

Zachary William Walls: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Software Design and Development

Sarah Wilson: Dance

Georgia Young: Mathematics Standard 2

Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Top Rank in the state in Subjects

Alstonville High School

Eva Jones: 4 - Investigating Science

Byron Bay High School

Mia Thom: 3 - English Advanced

Mia Thom: 5 - Society and Culture

Trinity Catholic College Lismore

Ruby du Preez-Parks: 5 - Dance

Arky Ryall: 10 - Studies of Religion II

Xavier Catholic College Ballina

Coda Cox: 1 - Music 1