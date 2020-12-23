HOWZAT: Last Man Stands reveals season’s top players

LAST MAN STANDING: Last Man Standing Northern Rivers Ballina member Abe Crawford (front row far right) won the Batsman and Player of the Tournament for the 2020 season. Photo: James MacDonald

LAST MAN STANDING: Last Man Standing Northern Rivers Ballina member Abe Crawford (front row far right) won the Batsman and Player of the Tournament for the 2020 season. Photo: James MacDonald

THERE’S no doubt that 2020 has been a sticky wicket for many sporting clubs and players.

Sport is one of the crucial glues which holds a community together and for the Northern River’s Last Man Stands, it's been a sensational season.

And while Tintenbar – East Ballina first grade captain Abe Crawford, 29, who plays in the LMS league for the Ballina Bears, said it offers a more relaxed approach to game he’s passionate about, there’s no doubt he puts his heart and soul into every match.

According to LMS spokesman Andy Levett, Crawford has played some exceptional cricket to be named Batsmen of the Season with 303 runs, 151.51 Ave, 138* HS and Player of the Tournament.

LAST MAN STANDING: Last Man Standing Northern Rivers Ballina member Abe Crawford who also captains Tintenbar – East Ballina first grade, won the Player of the Tournament for the 2020 season. Photo: James MacDonald

“Crawford has sensationally hit our first Ballina Twilight century with 138 off just 50 deliveries,” Levett said.

“Abe smashed the only century of the season and was only dismissed twice and also snagged four wickets.”

Crawford who has been playing cricket for 22 years and said he loves the fact that LMS allows him the opportunity to play cricket with mates who cannot commit to Saturday cricket due to work or injury.

“Last Man Standing is a lot of fun, but we still go out to win,” he said with a smile.

“I just love to swing the willow with my mates then have a couple of beers afterwards and talk about the game.”

BEST BOWLER: Fast bowler Harpreet Pawar who plays for the Sloggers was named the Last Man Stands Northern Rivers 2020 Bowler of the Season.

Meanwhile, LMSNR congratulated their Bowler of the Season, Sloggers Harpreet Pawar who took six wickets @16.3, 5.76 econ, 3/11 BB.

“Harpreet is a very fast bowler,” Levett said.

“He hits a very long ball and is a great all-round cricketer.”