Howard returns to the track on hunt for gold

ON TRACK: Leigh Howard.
ON TRACK: Leigh Howard. MARIT HOMMEDAL
Tom Threadingham
by

CYCLING: After a long stint on the blacktop, ACA-Ride Sunshine Coast cyclist Leigh Howard is back where his passion lies.

The 28-year-old has spent the past eight years racing on the roads of Europe for some of the world's top teams but is set to debut at the Commonwealth Games as part of Australia's track team this week.

After starting his career on the track, ACA founder Ben Kersten believed it was only a matter of time before he returned to his roots.

"That's where his greatest passion is I think,” Kersten said.

"You see some of the guys after five or 10 years (on the road) really want to go back and have that Olympic experience again.

"It's a pretty hard life on the road and I think to finish your career with one of those amazing (Games) experiences is why they come back again to track after a while on the road.”

Howard is set to hit the track in the 4000m team pursuit, 40km points race and 15km scratch race this week.

"Getting picked in the team pursuit would pretty much mean straight away a gold medal in my opinion.” Kersten said.

