Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Honey Bee on Pea flower.
Honey Bee on Pea flower.
News

You can use your phone to join global campaign to save bees

Marc Stapelberg
3rd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED with a smartphone and an eye for detail, you could help save the planet during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

And while that sounds like the opening line to a superhero movie, there is a very practical way to get your housemates, kids or family members out and about in the garden and saving the world.

Starting last Friday, anyone with a smartphone can download the World Bee Count app.

Then, simply go outside (honouring all social-distancing requirements, of course) and start taking pictures of pollinators.

On May 20, every picture taken and every bee counted will culminate in a World Bee Day reveal of the Global Pollinator Map the world created together, which will then illustrate the quantity, density and diversity of pollinators.

The World Bee Count is a project organised by Hive Tracks and Appalachian State University's Center for Analytics Research and Education (CARE) and co-sponsored by Flow Hive.

"We aim to inspire people with the education piece, so they can maybe think 'these pollinators are doing such an incredible job in my garden, perhaps I shouldn't spray with insecticides'," said Flow Hive CEO Cedar Anderson.

"And if we get enough participants, we might even find new species - pollinators that haven't been recorded yet.

"We need to know more about pollinators because they're so incredibly important to our natural system.

"If we can map where they are, perhaps we can make better decisions about what's important and keep the whole system going."

Mr Anderson, a former Greenpeace worker, used to fly paragliders over jungles to track illegal burning before he became a business owner and dad.

Hive Tracks CEO, James Wilkes, said they were trying to build awareness of the critical role pollinators play in the world, and that those "bugs" we pretty much ignore - or run from - every day are essential to our survival.

"The project is designed to be as simple as possible - just grab your phone, download the free app and snap a photo," he said.

northern rivers beekeeping northern rivers bees northern rivers conservation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        premium_icon Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        News LISMORE residents can’t access tip vouchers, but can make an appointment to visit the tip during COVID-19 crisis.

        Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        premium_icon Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        News “WE HAVE one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern...

        Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        premium_icon Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        News ENVIRONMENT groups are bracing for the impact of more single-use plastic in local...

        Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body

        premium_icon Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body

        Crime Police hold grave concerns for a missing Northern NSW woman