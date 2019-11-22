How you can own a copy of iconic artwork

ARTIST Craig Ruddy is selling printings of Two Worlds in order to help the subject of the iconic artwork, Yolngu traditional dancer and former actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM.

Mr Ruddy won both the Archibald Prize and the Archibald People's Choice awards in 2004 with Two Worlds, a striking 240cm x 204cm mixed media or wallpaper depicting the Yolngu man.

When Gulpilil was 16, he was cast in the landmark Australian film Walkabout. He achieved international fame in movies such as The Last Wave, Storm Boy, Crocodile Dundee, Rabbit Proof Fence and The Tracker.

Now, 15 years after the double Archibald win, prints of the artwork are available from the artist's website, craigruddy.com, in two sizes: 135cm x 111 cm (only 24 prints) and 82cm by 67cm (only 95 prints).

Mr Ruddy, who moved to the Byron Shire with partner Roberto eight years ago, said proceeds from the prints sale will go to support Gulpilil, who was diagnosed with lung cancer recently.

"We've spent time with David in Adelaide, he's living there with his partner Mary to be near the hospital," he said.

"He requires help because he's much better than he was, but he's still too sick to go back home to see his family in Arnhem Land. So, we are hoping to be able to bring the family down to see him early next year.

"That's why we decided to release the image's prints."

Mr Ruddy said it was only recently that he gained access to the original Two Worlds, which has been part of a private collection in Sydney for years.

"We've had a lot of people over the years ask if they could buy a print of Two Worlds," he said.

"(The owners) were renovating the home so they had to bring the painting down, so it's the first opportunity we've had to photograph the work, because the work was finished just before it entered the prize, so I never had a photo of it.

The artist said Mr Gulpilil sat for him for a day at a property in Queensland, and then it took him a total of ten days to finalise the award-winning artwork in Sydney in 2014.

"As a boy, I lived in the national park in Sydney and instead of looking up to Superman I looked up to David, I looked up to him after seeing him in Storm Boy," he said.