How you can decide NSW’s future

by Matthew Benns
28th Sep 2020 5:33 AM

 

Do you want your voice heard in the corridors of power?

The Daily Telegraph is giving you the chance to have your say on the current state of NSW.

And it is critical that every one of our readers is heard as the state looks to build its way out of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The Daily Telegraph's survey will take a temperature check on the state on everything from cost of living to COVID-19 and politics to sport and lifestyle.

If you are passionate about the future of NSW then it is vital you take part. Make you sure answer all the mandatory questions and ensure you interact with all the sliders - even if you agree with neutral as the answer.

The survey is not taking any personal details but your age bracket and area will help build a more accurate picture of the state.

The whole thing should take less than ten minutes and your responses will help inform the future direction of our state.

Originally published as How you can decide NSW's future

nsw state your say

