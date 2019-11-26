How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

FLY FREE: More than 3.500 aluminium birds from the infamous disco dong will be available for registered buyers.

THE final chapter in the saga of the controversial Byron Bay sculpture known as the Disco Dong will play out next week.

Byron Shire Council has announced plans for distribution of the more than 3,500 of the birds removed from the sculpture after it was removed in September from the corner of Ewingsdale Road and Bayshore Drive.

The birds were detached from the frame and made available for sale to the general public at $20 each with the proceeds going towards the development of Council's Cultural Policy and projects to combat homelessness.

Due to overwhelming demand, with requests received for nearly 5000 birds and in the interest of fairness, council will offer each person who expressed interest a maximum of 2 birds in a first round sale.

There were less bids than first thought with some birds broken or too damaged, due to people climbing on the sculpture, with just over 3,500 now available.

Council was keen to make potential owners aware the birds are pieces of artwork, in different shapes and sizes and are imperfect to varying degrees with most containing drill holes for rivets. All the birds are made of aluminium.

A spokesperson for the council said, "We appreciate that some people's circumstances may have changed since they registered and it is possible there may be some left over when the first round sale ends."

"We will monitor this and announce details of a second round sale if appropriate. This will be open to the wider public as well as those who registered."

Those who have contacted the council to reserve a bird(s) can attend one of two initial sales in early December at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay in December.

To avoid parking issues and long queues council have asked purchasers to attend one of two sales depending on their surname below.

SURNAME A - K: 9.30am until 5.30pm on Monday December 2 through to Saturday December 7.

Please note The Cavanbah Centre is closed until 12 noon on Thursday 5 December during the Farmers Market and from 12noon on Friday 6 December. Bird sales will not be available during these times.

SURNAME L - Z: Date: 9.30am until 5.30pm- Monday December 9 until Saturday December 14.

The cost remains at $20 per bird with card payments only. Receipts are available.

Names you provided to Council to express interest are on the list and will be checked off as you (or your representative) pay for and pick up the 1 or 2 birds.

Council has guaranteed those on existing lists will receive at least 1 or 2 birds, but no other guarantees are provided outside this arrangement.

"The birds are various shapes and sizes and any choice around these factors will be limited," the spokesperson said.

"When you pick up your birds, you will be shown a selection of shapes and sizes by a staff member.

"Please note that you will not be able to look through containers of birds.

Second round sale: Following the initial sale period, Council will be announcing details of a second round sale.

This will be open to those registered and the wider public and will be a chance to purchase additional birds.