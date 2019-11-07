Menu
Head down to 7-Eleven today to score yourself a free Slurpee.
Offbeat

How to get a free Slurpee today only

7th Nov 2019 1:22 PM

TODAY is the 7th of the 11th, which means one thing: 7-Eleven Day.

In celebration, the convenience store is offering customers the perfect summer pick-me-up, with a selection of icy beverages that you can get your hands on for free.

The deal includes everyone's favourite sugary drink, and a perfect reason to fuel up your car: Slurpees.

Make a break for it at lunch time and head in store, where you can get yourself a large Slurpee for free with any purchase, even a 20c Chupa Chup or 50c Freddo Frog.

If slushies aren't your thing, customers can also choose from a hot or iced coffee, or 7-Eleven's Coffee Melt - their version of an affogato, with hot black coffee poured over creamy vanilla ice cream.

The offer is only available today, and customers are limited to one free beverage per product purchase.

Fans can also post a celebratory snap on their social media accounts, with the chance of winning $711.

        Feast of finest of wine, food and art speak

        Byron Youth Theatre out from under the thumb

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Extinction rebels block lighthouse access

