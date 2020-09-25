How to dress like Kate Middleton on a Kmart budget

Good news ladies, you don't have to own a crown to dress like a future Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge is not averse to affordable fashion and recycling her looks, and, as The Daily Telegraph discovered, it's possible to achieve her style for under $100.

Look one: Pink pants and white shirt. Marks and Spencer pants ($55), Cotton On white top (on sale for $5) and Kmart sneakers ($8).

On Wednesday Kate Mid­dle­ton stepped out at an event in London's Battersea Park wearing rose pants from British chain store Marks and Spencer, which cost $52.

This wasn't the first time she'd worn the pants, teaming them with a blazer earl­ier in the year while visiting hospital staff.

Look two: Kate’s red patterned shirt dress …

and the Mini Velvet offering ($100).

This time she completed the look with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers from Sup­erga, which cost $90.

Stellar's fashion director Kelly Hume says Middleton's timeless style is so popular ­because it allows for items to be reused.

Look three: Long-sleeved, blue floral dress …

"She doesn't follow trends. She is consistent in her choices. We can always count on Kate to be wearing a perfectly cut sheath, a feminine ­floral dress for spring, and slim fit pants, cropped to show off her ankles. It's conservative and reasonable," Ms Hume said.

"She mixes expensive pieces with a selection from the high street, and always has a killer blow-dry, which makes pretty much anything look good."

Look four: Crisp white dress on Kate and (right) a Boo Hoo number ($75).

In September, Kate wore a printed Calla Dress by Beulah London while visiting local communities with Prince William. While this dress retails for $990 a similar version can be found by Mini Velvet at David Jones for $100.

In August, the Duchess recycled a blue dress by Emilia Wickstead from 2019, which cost roughly $2000.

Kmart espadrilles team perfectly with summer dresses ($20).

However, The Iconic sells a Dazie dress for $90 that looks just as ladylike and can be teamed with $20 ­espadrilles from Kmart.

Ms Hume said that when trying to recreate the Middleton style, invest in ladylike coats and dresses and then "bag a bargain" when it comes to T-shirts, tops and pants.

Originally published as How to dress like Kate Middleton on a Kmart budget