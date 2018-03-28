How Sticky Fingers got its mojo back on the Northern Rivers

Sydney band Sticky Fingers will perform at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on Sunday evening. Contributed

AFTER getting their 'internal issues' in order, Sydney band Sticky Fingers spent a couple of weeks on the Northern Rivers getting their mojo back.

"Look who's back" reads their Instagram post featuring a new band photo showing all the members of the band posing at a Byron hinterland location.

The post coincides with new images shared yesterday on the band's Facebook page.

The Instagram post includes a tag for Bad Friday, a music festival set to ocur in Sydney this Friday.

The festival has announced a "secret headliner".

The band's last gig was at Tasmania's Party In The Paddock festival in February 2017, after announcing an indefinite hiatus.

The Federal connection

Sticky Fingers is a reggae fusion/indie rock band formed in Sydney, in 2008.

The band consists of Dylan Frost (vocals, guitar), Paddy Cornwall (bass, vocals), Seamus Coyle (lead guitar), Beaker Best (drums, percussion) and Freddy Crabs (keys, synth).

For the last two weeks, the presence of the band on the Northern Rivers has been the worst kept secret.

Members of the band were even invited to a party at a local journalist's home during their stay in the Byron hinterland.

Band members were often spotted at Doma Cafe in Federal over the last couple of weeks, when they told locals they were staying at Rocking Horse Studios, located in Coorabell, an easy seven minute drive to Federal.

Rocking Horse Studios advertises in their website "unparalleled sound quality and a degree of sophistication and comfort unmatched just about anywhere".

The venue also offers a "secluded location close to both Byron Bay and the Gold Coast, and you have a world-class recipe for musical creativity in a stunning environment".

"Stay on the property and immerse yourself in state-of-the-art recording facilities and a legendary legacy of work produced here since the studio's foundation in 1992," the site read.

In the meantime, there was no official word from the band about their comeback gig.

The band's management and members were unavailable for comment.