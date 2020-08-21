How some busineses have grown despite the pandemic

NORTHERN NSW businesses have been able to pivot, thrive and even expand during the global pandemic.

On Monday, Nicola Garnsey had her first day at her new role with Byron-based business Thriving Culture, owned by Claire Gray.

Previously known as The HR Partner, the company offers HR consulting, training facilitation and coaching to businesses and individuals across the country.

Mrs Gray said her business had grown this year, despite the pandemic.

"This year, I had someone working part time, and now it's grown and I've got now two people part time, with Nicola coming on board," she said.

"When the pandemic hit, some of my clients were essential services so I thought I'd be okay, but I never thought I'd be able to grow my business.

"I did have a couple of quiet months in April, but more recently, towards the end of the financial year, things started to get quite busy, in terms of more certainty, especially in the local market."

Thriving Culture's new employee Nicola Garnsey (left) in her first day at work with business owner Claire Gray.

Mrs Gray said from June, she could see the local economy reactivating in her area.

"It was really positive," she said.

"Organisations, I think, have pivoted, and they have been able to re-evaluate their organisational strategies in the new context of COVID.

"Obviously JobKeeper has been a huge help for a lot of organisations locally, as well."

The executive said it was clear Australia was not out of financial uncertainty based on pandemic disruption.

"Most organisations have had to plan for the worst and the manage things based on how things have actually turned out.

"In NSW, and specially in Byron Bay, we haven't had a huge number of COVID cases recently, and that has been quite positive, just for people's mindsets and to collaborate with each other."