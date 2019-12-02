How fruit bat put pregnancy on pause until after rescue

FOR SOME people, bats might not be considered a 'cute' animal but new video from the Tablelands might change some minds.

Tolga Bat Hospital posted videos of a mother tube-nosed bat taking care of its young baby.

"Mum's cleaning the outside of the wing and bub cleaning the inside," the charity posted on Facebook.

A mother tube-nosed bat takes care of its young bub at the Tolga Bat Hospital.

Since it was posted on Saturday, the video has been shared 64 times and has been viewed over 1,600 times.

Hospital director Jenny McLean said the organisation brought ten of the bats in care after they got stuck in a barbed wire fence.

"The barbed wires are very nasty for them," Ms McLean said.

Of the ten, five were released back in to care, two had to be put down and one died.

That left two remaining in care at the Bat Hospital and Ms McLean said both were pregnant.

"Their pregnancies lasted for seven months," she said.

As part of their discovery, Ms McLean believed the tube-nosed fruit bat can pause their pregnancies.

"A pregnancy (cycle) for that bat should be 4-5 months," she said.

Tolga Bat Hospital. Pictured here is "Nickie", a tube-nosed fruit bat.

The Tolga Bat Hospital was established in 1990 to initially take care of spectacled flying foxes orphaned by tick paralysis.

Visitors can view bats in care between 3pm-6pm.

For more information, visit tolgabathospital.org.