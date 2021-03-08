Menu
Holly and Dolor were eliminated on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 10
TV

How ‘Power Couple’ got booted from Race

by Bianca Mastroianni
8th Mar 2021 6:33 AM

Known as the 'Power Couple', Holly and Dolor weren't who viewers thought they would see eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia tonight.

But according to them, it was simply their time.

"We were against some really good competition. All in all it was a long day, it was a hard day. We did the best we could. We got to the 16th leg of The Amazing Race, so we were pretty happy overall," Dolor explained to news.com.au.

"I agree with Dolor, it probably definitely was our time to leave in the pecking order. I think we kind of felt ready to go," Holly said.

So how did this 'Power Couple' name come to be? According to them, they didn't live up to its hype.

"It got a lot of people to watch us more, to see why we were the power couple. We showed what happened when a real relationship was put through these tests and these real environments," Dolor said.

Holly added: "Why we got the name is because we are pretty smart and successful for our age but it goes to show you can be as smart as you want but nothing will prepare you for The Amazing Race Australia."

Now that they're gone, the couple want to see underdogs Chris and Aleisha win.

Holly and Dolor want to see 'underdogs' Chris and Aleisha win. Picture: Channel 10
"We want Chris and Aleisha to win. They're definitely the underdogs and they work really well together and I think a lot of other teams don't want to see them win as much but I think it will be good to see them come through and take the title," Holly said.

The Amazing Race Australia returns on Tuesday on Channel 10.

 

 

