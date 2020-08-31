How post-COVID VMAs will set awards standard

The MTV VMAs will be the first major awards show to go ahead amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic awards show will proceed with a telecast unlike any other we've seen before and, as the first major live awards show being staged in the COVID-19 era, it will likely set the standard for the future.

As the show gets set to go to air at 10am AEST, details of the production - which will feature performances by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and more - have been kept top secret.

The show, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Barclay's Centre in Brooklyn, will now take place at various outdoor showcases with no or limited audiences throughout New York City, but where exactly those locations are has been kept on the downlow.

There will also be remote performances from Los Angeles and, for K-pop sensations BTS, South Korea.

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande. Picture: Twitter

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30, and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," MTV previously said in a statement.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande topped the 2020 tally of most nominated artists with nine nods each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are close behind, both receiving six nominations at the event, with winners determined based on votes from fans.

Celebrating the nominations, Gaga, 34, wrote on Instagram that she's "so grateful and so blessed" to be recognised.

"This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honour how lucky I am to have a day like today," she said at the time.

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform. Picture: Supplied

In addition to the usual categories - including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more - MTV has added two new categories aimed at honouring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Meanwhile, reggaeton star Maluma, who has worked with Madonna, told the New York Post. that when he hits the stage, it won't be the way he planned.

"I wanted to get to the performance riding a bull, and they told me that I couldn't do it because of the coronavirus," he said.

"I wanted to bring, like, 20 dancers, and we couldn't. I wanted to bring my whole tech team, but I couldn't. It's been kind of difficult because I had so many ideas to do in the show. We cannot become too creative, but I understand that these times are difficult."

Hustlers star Keke Palmer will host the show, and she's making history as the first woman of colour to take the reins of the awards show.

While it is known that the VMAs will happen at various outdoor locations around New York, any further detail have not been revealed.

Miley Cyrus will perform from a top secret location in New York. Picture: Getty Images

"I've never seen it so secretive. People are just so nervous about talking about it," Dave Brooks, Billboard Senior Director, Live & Touring told the New York Post.

"But you might think, 'Why put yourself out there more than you have to in case something goes wrong?'"

- with the New York Post

Originally published as How post-COVID VMAs will set awards standard