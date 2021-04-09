How Philip won over Queen and country

He was the pauper prince, turned dashing sailor, who became the longest-serving consort in British history. Prince Philip left his own indelible mark on the monarchy, with his resolute support of the Queen, no-nonsense approach, hard work and acerbic wit.
Philippos as he was formally registered, was sixth in line to the Greek throne when he was born in 1921 to Princess Alice of Battenberg, pictured holding her only son, and Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, inset. The family was exiled when Philip was just 18 months after Greece’s defeat in the Greco-Turkish War, with the youngster carried to safety in an orange crate. Picture: Supplied
A young Prince Philip poses in traditional Greek costume in an undated photo. After fleeing Greece, his family initially tried to settle in the UK, but with no money were forced to move again to Paris, where they were able to take up residence in a small cottage on an estate belonging to Philip’s uncle and aunt, Prince George of Greece and his wealthy French wife Marie Bonaparte. Picture: UPI
Philip, front, smiles for the camera as he takes part in a play at school in Paris – an image that belies the ongoing troubles in his childhood. At the age of nine, his mother was committed to a psychiatric clinic, and his father walked out, leaving him in the care of her relatives. His sisters, meanwhile, wed and moved to Germany. “The family broke up,” he was later quoted as saying. “My mother
Philip famously made an impression on a teenage Princess Elizabeth when the Royal family visited the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth, and remained in contact with her throughout his distinguished war service. He served in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, securing the rank of first lieutenant in 1942 at the age of 21. Towards the end of the war he served with the British Pacific Fleet on <
In 1946, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were bridesmaids at the wedding of Louis’ daughter Patricia and were photographed walking to the service with their parents and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, far right. The end of the war meant the sweethearts could finally spend time together, and Philip’s MG sports car became a familiar sight at Buckingham Palace. In June 1946, he wrote to Elizabeth,
Princess Elizabeth poses with her husband-to-be, parents and sister in the state apartments at Buckingham Palace for an official photo to mark her engagement in July 1947. Their marriage in November that year marked the start of a long partnership in which Philip steadfastly supported his wife at thousands of events at home and abroad. Picture: Getty
The newlyweds wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey. Philip was made Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich on the morning of the wedding, but would not be granted the title of a British prince until ten years later in 1957. Picture: AP
The Queen and Prince Philip visited Australia in 1954 as part of an ambitious Commonwealth tour that began the previous year, and are pictured on HMAS Australia at sea off Townsville. Biographer A N Wilson wrote “there were occasions when the Queen was going through the motions” and describes how the Duke of Edinburgh tried to keep up her spirits as she scowled through the heat in Australi
Prince Philip takes the tiller of his yacht Bluebottle before competing with his friend Uffa Fox at the 1960 Cowes sailing regatta. Actress Joanna Lumley – who has known Philip for years has talked up his action man credentials, saying he could have been James Bond. “I think he’s just an extraordinary character, he rides, sails, drives horses, fishes, swims,” she said. “He really could hav
Philip was a keen polo player up until the age of 50, and is pictured here competing in a match at Flowerfield in the Yarra Valley during a 1961 visit to Australia. Ingrid Seward, of Majesty magazine, noted the Iron Duke’s active lifestyle as the media marked his 90th birthday. “He is a man who has always looked after himself and taken care of his body,” she said. “He’s someone who enjoys
Prince Philip talks to Christine Hancock, 15, of Magill, South Australia, after a canoeing display by the Magill Girls Brigade during a 1973 event celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh Award. First established in the UK in 1956, the youth program has expanded to more than 140 countries, including Australia, and despite his stalwart support for many charities, is arguably his greatest legacy. “The Duk
The Queen and Prince Philip lead the annual procession of members of the Order of the Garter from Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel in 1998. As well as being a Royal Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and controversially since 2015, a Knight of the Order of Australia, the Duke of Edinburgh was granted numerous honours, decorations and medals from countries both inside and outside t
Prince Philip enjoys a glass of beer at J Boag and Son in Launceston in 2000. Offered fine wine at a dinner with Italian PM Giuliano Amato in Rome the same year, Philip is famously said to have roared: “Get me a beer. I don’t care what kind it is, just get me a beer!” The incident regular appears on lists of Philip’s gaffes, but Philip doesn’t seem to mind, joking during an address to the General
In 2003, the Royals were marking the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation. Elizabeth posed with Philip and her heirs, Charles and William, at Clarence House in London before a dinner to mark the milestone. While it was the Queen’s role that was being celebrated, there can be no doubt of Philip’s contribution as “general manager of Royal Family Inc”. From the beginning of her reign he was a
The Queen and Prince Philip greet then US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet in May 2011. The following month, as he marked his 90th birthday, Philip talked about stepping back from public life. “I reckon I’ve done my bit so I want to enjoy myself a bit now, with less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less
How Philip won over Queen and country
Prince Philip travelled to Melbourne – without the Queen – on the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1956 to open the Olympic Games. Aussie swimming star Dawn Fraser – who won two golds – was on hand to capture his visit to the Olympic Village. But while the trip was an undoubted success Down Under, there were concerns back home, and the lengthy separation was addressed in a Palace statement: “It is
Prince Philip walks with Princess Diana at the Epsom Derby in June 1986. Prince Charles’ biographer Sally Bedell Smith has written that Philip was perhaps inadvertently responsible for his son’s ill-fated marriage to Diana, writing in 1981 that “Charles should either propose to her or release her. In either event, he should make a decision shortly”. Charles, she said, interpreted that as an order
Prince Philip makes an appearance for the World Wide Fund for Nature in Brisbane in 1990. The Duke of Edinburgh was patron or president of some 800 organisations – an impressive tally that was acknowledged by many when he announced his retirement in 2017. The WWF’s UK chief executive praised his “invaluable” dedication and efforts “visiting projects in over 50 countries on five continents”. The B
A 1999 photo from Balmoral shows the Queen and Prince Philip with their four adult children and five of their grandchildren – Harry, William, Zara Phillips and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. With the Royals still trying to rebuild support after a difficult decade – and lingering antipathy towards Charles over the breakdown of his marriage – Australia was this year battling with the very questio