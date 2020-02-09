How Pammy’s hubby dumped her via text

New texts show how Pamela Anderson’s husband of 12 days ended their union, asking her to forgive him and saying he needs a “simple quiet life”.

Pamela Anderson's quickie marriage to Jon Peters came to an end when the movie producer dumped her by text.

The couple were only man and wife for 12 days before Peters, 74, sent a message claiming the pair needed to go "separate ways".

Hollywood producer Jon Peters and model-actress Pamela Anderson. Picture: AP

According to RadarOnline, Anderson does not like to communicate over the phone and only interacts via text message.

The Sun reports that the former couple's conversation reportedly saw Peters admit that "this whole marriage thing … has scared me."

"This whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt … has scared me. It made me realise that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair," he wrote. "Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada."

Jon Peteres used to date Barbra Streisand. Picture: Supplied

"We did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I thought building an empire together would be fun but I was wrong … I hope that you can forgive me," he said.

Anderson, 52, allegedly replied: "I forgive you [with a kissy face emoji]."

Meanwhile it has now been revealed that the estranged couple never completed the paperwork to make their marriage legal.

According to Radar, the former Baywatch actress spent half of the marriage in her own home in Canada meaning she only spent five days in person with Jon.

And the pair only dated for three days before their whirlwind marriage.

The former Baywatch star and Peters first met in the 1980s but after reuniting following Anderson's stint at a month-long spiritual retreat, Jon dropped down to one knee.

Pamela Anderson with husband #3 and #4 Rick Salomon. Picture: Getty

Anderson revealed on February 1 that they were splitting and attempting to "take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another", however, sources close to the ex-actress have revealed that part of the problem was what Anderson saw as warning signs.

"Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence," the insider told the New York Post.

Pamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (R) and Dylan Jagger Lee. Picture: Getty

"He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want."

The mother-of-one married movie mogul Jon at an intimate Malibu ceremony in mid-January.

