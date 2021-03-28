Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aeris Environmental will help keep things COVID-safe at Bluesfest.
Aeris Environmental will help keep things COVID-safe at Bluesfest.
News

How our first returning music festival will stay COVID-safe

Liana Boss
27th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As the first major music festival to return since COVID-19 hit, all eyes will be on Bluesfest Byron Bay to assess how major events can help to prevent the spread of the virus.

Products developed by Australian company Aeris Environmental are expected to have a strong presence at the festival this Easter.

It is understood the Aeris Defence solution will be used to clean, disinfect and protect the festival site over the entire event period.

"Bluesfest is an amazing showcase of Australian talent and we are proud to be able to support the COVID-safe reopening of this truly iconic event," Aeris Environmental founder and Chairman Maurie Stang said.

"Many other events and industries will look to Bluesfest's approach as a blueprint for a way to restart in a COVID-safe world.

"Festival-goers who visit Bluesfest this year can have peace of mind that regular cleaning of surfaces using Aeris' unique and non-toxic products will not only kill COVID-19, but also provide residual surface protection for the duration of the event.

Aeris Environmental founder and Chairman Maurie Stang.
Aeris Environmental founder and Chairman Maurie Stang.

 

"Importantly, the guests, staff and talent will be using the state-of-the-art Aeris ActiSan hand sanitisers throughout the event, with rapid action and outstanding skin compatibility ensuring high compliance."

He said seats, hand basins, ticket booths, VIP areas and stages would be among the disinfected surfaces.

"Our products are environmentally friendly, and provide single step cleaning and disinfecting, so everyone at Bluesfest this year can have confidence that surfaces treated with Aeris products, including food and beverage stalls and ticket selling booths, are protected," he said.

"Now that vaccines are being rolled out, we need to look at the bigger picture of infection control. We need to consider ways in which we can apply science-based solutions, with proven residual protection, to curb the spread of viruses and bacteria at events, workplaces, recreation areas and more to protect the community."

bluesfest byron bay northern rivers community northern rivers health
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boaties urged to stay off the water this weekend

        Premium Content Boaties urged to stay off the water this weekend

        News Large trees, dead animals, caravans and garden sheds, making it dangerous for boaties

        Peek inside the one bedroom villa that costs almost $1M

        Premium Content Peek inside the one bedroom villa that costs almost $1M

        News Properties in this coastal village are tightly-held

        Flood waters might be subsiding, but the risk isn’t gone

        Premium Content Flood waters might be subsiding, but the risk isn’t gone

        Health Health authorities are warning residents there are still risks at play from recent...

        Someone may know about Carley’s final weeks, inquest hears

        Premium Content Someone may know about Carley’s final weeks, inquest hears

        News The 41-year-old mum had likely been staying with someone, or had support, before...