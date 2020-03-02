Menu
Crime

How not appearing in court cost a woman $800

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A WOMAN has been fined fine for failing to appear in court three times.

Jessica Donna Davies pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to two counts of failing to appear.

The court was told that on February 17 Davies failed to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court in accordance with two undertakings.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said Davies had bail to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court on November 25 but also failed to appear.

The court was told that on December 18 she was found at an address in Bundaberg and told police she could not attend court because she had no transprt.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Davies applied to have the matter brought to Bundaberg but it was denied.

Davies had two notices to appear in court for February 17 when she failed to turn up.

Police found Davies in the early hours of Thursday outside the Melbourne Hotel and she offered no reasonable reason why she failed to appear.

Davies' lawyer Thomas Bray told the court a fine was within range.

Davies applied for bail on other charges including possession of a knife, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Sgt Klaassen said bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Mr Bray conceded his client was in a show cause position.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account opposition to bail from the prosecution and submissions from Mr Bray.

Mr Moloney also took into account Davies allegedly committed an indictable offence while on bail for an indictable offence.

Davies was granted bail with the condition she report to police three days a week and be at her address between 8pm and 5am.

For the three fail to appears she received one fine of $800.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on March 23. 

