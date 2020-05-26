Menu
SHINING BRIGHT: A total 119 LED streetlights have been installed across South Golden Beach and Ocean Shores in recent weeks by Byron Shire Council.
How new street lights will save thousands of dollars

Francis Witsenhuysen
26th May 2020 12:00 PM
BYRON Shire Council is lighting the way when it comes to green energy.

The council has begun bulk-replacing older street lighting with more efficient LED lighting to reduce the Byron Shire's carbon footprint and move a step closer to achieving its zero emissions target.

A total of 119 LED streetlights have been installed across South Golden Beach and Ocean Shores in recent weeks.

The council's sustainability and emissions reduction officer, Julia Curry, said the replacement of 119 old streetlights with new LEDs was the equivalent of taking eight cars off the road.

"Streetlights are responsible for around 3.5 per cent of council's actual operational emissions profile, so there are significant savings when you start replacing these old, inefficient streetlights with something way more environmentally friendly," Ms Curry said.

"If we were to replace all of our old streetlights with new LED streetlights, that 3.5 per cent figure could be halved - and that is what we will be aiming for."

"Considering the Shire has almost 2000 streetlights, we would be looking at saving around $150,000 per year while inching closer to zero emissions at the same time."

