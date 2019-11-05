Menu
Login
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Horses

How much your horse paid out

5th Nov 2019 5:01 PM

The race that stops the nation has been run and Vow and Declare has come out on top.

As all the excitement from watching the race subsides, punters will be scrambling to find out exactly how much they have won.

Here is how much each of the top three horses paid, according to Bet Easy:

1st: Vow and Declare: $11.70 for the win and $3.90 for a place.

2nd: Prince of Arran: $4.60 for a place

3rd: Il Paradiso: $6.80 for a place

Quinella: $92

Exacta: $175

Trifecta (horses 23, 12 and 20): $3097.20

First four (horses 23, 12, 20 and 3): $79,381.40

Daily double: $68.50.

RELATED: Race betting terms explained

 

 

 

More Stories

betting horses melbourne cup 2019 races

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skullcandy hit it off

        Skullcandy hit it off

        News ANNUAL Boardriders Golf Charity Day raising funds for community.

        Water is the new gold on a warming planet

        Water is the new gold on a warming planet

        Opinion The drought has had some devastating effects

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Environment A community tree-planting day saw start of ambitious project

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        News The Byron Shire start-up has already crowdfunded $400,000