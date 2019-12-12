Menu
There was a wide range of 24-hour rainfall totals across the Northern Rivers overnight.
How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

Liana Turner
12th Dec 2019 9:14 AM
PARTS of the Northern Rivers were lashed by severe storm conditions overnight, with the conditions bringing reasonable rainfalls in some parts, but little or no rain in others.

Rainfall totals for the 24 hours to 9am today varied from 47mm at Lillian Rock to just 1mm at Cape Byron, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Helen Kirkup said the conditions were “very hit and miss”.

“That’s why you might get 47mm and 30km down the road you might get zero,” Ms Kirkup said.

“There were a number of places that got very high falls yesterday.

“There were some reports of large hail.”

It’s a similar outlook today: severe storms are possible, and will likely bring a mixed bag of rainfall which will likely be as scattered as yesterday, further hail and unpredictable wind gusts.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more severe storm activity on the Northern Rivers today.

Some showers are also forecast for tomorrow, with severe storms not likely, but possible, Ms Kirkup said.

From the weekend, the Northern Rivers and the rest of the state will be hit by a heatwave that’s forecast to last well into next week.

Ms Kirkup said Monday was currently expected to be the hottest day for Lismore, with a high of 36C.

The weather bureau has recorded the following rainfall totals for the 24 hours to 9am today:

  • Lillian Rock: 47mm
  • Wylie Creek: 36mm
  • Green Pidgeon: 32mm
  • Wallangarra: 30mm
  • Loadstone: 30mm
  • Bentley: 29mm
  • Kunghur: 27mm
  • Cawongla: 28mm
  • Jiggi: 23mm
  • Busbys Flat: 17mm
  • Tabulam: 12mm
  • Nimbin: 12mm
  • Drake: 11mm
  • Whiporie: 11mm
  • Casino: 12mm
  • Rock Valley: 10mm
  • Terania Creek: 6mm
  • Lismore (Dawson St): 5mm
  • Tuncester: 5mm
  • Lismore Airport: 4.6mm
  • Upper Main Arm: 4mm
  • Dunoon: 4mm
  • Yelgun: 2.5mm
  • Mullumbimby: 2.2mm
  • Tuckombil: 2mm
  • Alstonville: 1.8mm
  • Ballina: 1.2mm
  • Cape Byron: 1mm
