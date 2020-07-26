How much rain did your town get?
AREAS of the Northern Rivers received a soaking over the past 24 hours, with 103mm of rain falling at Goonengerry and Burringbar.
The Bureau of Meteorology reports more rain is expected today across the Northern Rivers, becoming less likely this afternoon, before a sunny day on Monday.
BoM said there is a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon today.
Light winds will become westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.
Rainfall in 24 hours to 9am (BoM)
Evans Head 53mm
New Italy 22mm
Ballina 44mm
Tuckombil 62mm
Alstonville 43mm
Lismore 26mm
Nimbin 25mm
Jiggi 15mm
The Channon 26mm
Terania Ck 35mm
Dunoon 47mm
Corndale 57mm
Nashua 73mm
Byron Bay at Tallow Ck 50mm
Repentance Ck 96mm
Goonengerry 103mm
Myocum 73mm
Mullumbimby 90mm
Coopers Shoot 63mm
Burringbar 103mm
Tweed Heads at Duranbah 90mm
Murwillumbah 68mm
Tyalgum Bridge 73mm
Clothiers Ck 79mm
Coolangatta 68mm
Banora 86mm
Bilambil 76mm
Tomewin 100mm
Limpinwood 65mm
Casino 14
Rappville 17mm
Doubtful Ck 14mm
Tabulam 8.8mm
Kyogle 12
Urbenville 15mm
Drake 12mm