RAINY DAYS: The Sunshine Coast has had plenty of rain during the past week.
How much rain did your town get?

Cathy Adams
26th Jul 2020 8:53 AM
AREAS of the Northern Rivers received a soaking over the past 24 hours, with 103mm of rain falling at Goonengerry and Burringbar.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports more rain is expected today across the Northern Rivers, becoming less likely this afternoon, before a sunny day on Monday.

BoM said there is a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon today.

Light winds will become westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

Rainfall in 24 hours to 9am (BoM)

Evans Head 53mm

New Italy 22mm

Ballina 44mm

Tuckombil 62mm

Alstonville 43mm

Lismore 26mm

Nimbin 25mm

Jiggi 15mm

The Channon 26mm

Terania Ck 35mm

Dunoon 47mm

Corndale 57mm

Nashua 73mm

Byron Bay at Tallow Ck 50mm

Repentance Ck 96mm

Goonengerry 103mm

Myocum 73mm

Mullumbimby 90mm

Coopers Shoot 63mm

Burringbar 103mm

Tweed Heads at Duranbah 90mm

Murwillumbah 68mm

Tyalgum Bridge 73mm

Clothiers Ck 79mm

Coolangatta 68mm

Banora 86mm

Bilambil 76mm

Tomewin 100mm

Limpinwood 65mm

Casino 14

Rappville 17mm

Doubtful Ck 14mm

Tabulam 8.8mm

Kyogle 12

Urbenville 15mm

Drake 12mm

