Heavy rain is forecast in northeast NSW on Sunday and Monday.
How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

Cathy Adams
17th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
How much rain are we going to get?

That’s the million-dollar question, according to Helen Reid from the Bureau of Meteorology.

However, she said we can “expect a lot of rain”.

Ms Reid said a trough was expected to deepen offshore today, bringing more rain to the NSW coast.

The Mid North Coast was likely to bear the worst of the weather, but the meteorologist said people on the Northern Rivers should be aware heavy rain could result in riverine flooding, so they should keep up to date with warnings.

Rainfall was expected to pick up today, increasing tomorrow, with the chance of thunderstorms, continuing into the weekend.

Ms Reid said the big trough system off the coast “was not in a hurry” and there was a lot of water in it.

Thunderstorms had the potential to bring localised heavy rain and flash flooding.

She said we had experienced a wet summer which was now moving into a wet autumn, and saturated ground conditions increased the chance of rivers flooding.

Ms Reid said while the Mid North Coast was expected to receive the worst of the conditions, there could be some variance in areas forecast to be impacted, so people on the Northern Rivers should be aware of unfolding conditions.

The SES was also keeping a close watch on the weather situation.

Northern Rivers SES said a Flood Watch may be issued for coastal areas in coming days.

They warned you should never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

“If its flooded forget it!”

For emergency flood and storm assistance call NSW SES on 132 500.

In life threatening situations dial triple-0 (000).

