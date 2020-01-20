How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades
THEY may have pleased the rain gods with their efforts, judging from the deluge the Northern Rivers enjoyed at the weekend.
But the organisers of the Make it Rain bushfire benefit have reeled in a tidy sum from an online auction that boasted star-studded experiences.
Someone lucky soul will be able to experience an hour-long training session with actor Chris Hemsworth and his model wife Elsa Pataky after bidding $55,050 for the experience.
The entire auction had garnered a whopping total of $131,600 by the time bidding closed on Friday.
Here were the results:
- A Maton SRS808 18300 guitar signed by the member of Powderfinger: $6500.
- A 1-hour training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: $55,050
- Tennis lesson or game three with Pat Rafter: $9000
- Etching by Ben Quilty: $6550
- Personal styling session at Spell & The Gypsy Collective Boutique with a $500 tab: $3500
- Surf session with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson: $7350
- A golden ticket +1 for The Fortitude Music Hall for all publicly ticketed events in 2020: $8000
- Stone & Wood brewing experience for four people: $3600
- Half day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and full day recording session at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studios: $10,250
- Surfboard owned and signed by Stephanie Gilmore: $7650
- Dinner for four with Simon Baker at Harvest Newrybar: $9050
- Farmers market and two hour cooking class with master chef Shannon Bennett and Manu Feildel as sous chef & sommelier: $4800
The funds will go toward the Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.