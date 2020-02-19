Menu
Warbirds Over Lismore air show at the Northern Rivers Aero Club, Lismore Airfield, Lismore. The Mustang on the runway.
How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
NORTHERN Rivers pilots are being urged to attend an important aviation safety briefing next week.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is holding two briefing sessions in Ballina and Lismore to keep local skies accident free.

Pilots will learn the latest in aviation safety, as well as refreshing their knowledge and training in key areas.

The theme of the briefing is 'expect the unexpected' and it is run by CASA's safety advisers.

To manage the unexpected pilots should focus on pre-flight planning, aeronautic decision making and checklists.

Accident and incident case studies will be worked through to show how planning, good decision making and the effective use of checklists can stop unexpected events becoming accidents.

CASA's Peter Gibson says the briefing offers something for pilots of all ages and skill levels.

"Local pilots have a high level of training and skills and this briefing will make them even safer aviators," Mr Gibson says.

The Ballina aviation safety seminar is being held on Tuesday, February 25, at 6pm at the Ballina Aero Club.

The Lismore aviation safety seminar is being held on Wednesday, February 26, at 6pm at the Northern Rivers Aero Club.

People attending are asked to book online at the CASA website (casa.gov.au).

