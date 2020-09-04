‘How hot is it?’ Words you’re likely to hear this weekend

ARE you stripping off the jumpers, commenting on how hot it is to anyone who will listen? Well, it's going to be even hotter on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures reaching the high 20s in parts of the Northern Rivers, and perhaps even a thunderstorm.

Temperatures in Casino and Kyogle are expected to reach 29C on Saturday before dropping back to the low 20s on Sunday.

The forecast for the Northern Rivers on Saturday says there will be a chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Winds north to north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Sunday was expected to be cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

There was also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming south to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Forecast temperatures

Casino

Today: 10-28

Saturday: 11-29C

Sunday: 12-23C

Monday: 12-23C

Lismore

Today: 26C

Saturday: 11-27C

Sunday: 11-21C

Monday: 11-22C

Ballina

Today: 25C

Saturday: 13-26C

Sun 13-21C

Monday: 13-22C

Byron Bay

Today: 23C

Saturday: 17-24C

Sunday: 17-21C

Monday: 16-21C

Evans Head

Today: 26C

Saturday: 14-26C

Sunday: 15-23C

Monday: 15-23C

Kyogle

Today: 27C

Saturday: 12-29C

Sunday: 13-23C

Monday: 13-23C

Tweed Heads

Today: 24C

Saturday: 13-25C

Sunday: 13-23C

Monday: 13-23C

Murwillumbah

Today: 26C

Saturday: 13-27C

Sunday: 13-23C

Monday: 13-23C