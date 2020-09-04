‘How hot is it?’ Words you’re likely to hear this weekend
ARE you stripping off the jumpers, commenting on how hot it is to anyone who will listen? Well, it's going to be even hotter on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures reaching the high 20s in parts of the Northern Rivers, and perhaps even a thunderstorm.
Temperatures in Casino and Kyogle are expected to reach 29C on Saturday before dropping back to the low 20s on Sunday.
The forecast for the Northern Rivers on Saturday says there will be a chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Winds north to north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
Sunday was expected to be cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers.
There was also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Light winds becoming south to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.
Forecast temperatures
Casino
Today: 10-28
Saturday: 11-29C
Sunday: 12-23C
Monday: 12-23C
Lismore
Today: 26C
Saturday: 11-27C
Sunday: 11-21C
Monday: 11-22C
Ballina
Today: 25C
Saturday: 13-26C
Sun 13-21C
Monday: 13-22C
Byron Bay
Today: 23C
Saturday: 17-24C
Sunday: 17-21C
Monday: 16-21C
Evans Head
Today: 26C
Saturday: 14-26C
Sunday: 15-23C
Monday: 15-23C
Kyogle
Today: 27C
Saturday: 12-29C
Sunday: 13-23C
Monday: 13-23C
Tweed Heads
Today: 24C
Saturday: 13-25C
Sunday: 13-23C
Monday: 13-23C
Murwillumbah
Today: 26C
Saturday: 13-27C
Sunday: 13-23C
Monday: 13-23C