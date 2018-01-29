WATCH: Explosions clear the way for highway upgrade

Work continues on the upgrade to the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

Work continues on the upgrade to the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina. Trevor Veale

Update 12.31pm: IN ORDER to upgrade the Pacific Highway, there needs to be explosions, lots of them.

Roads NSW posted video footage of the blasts, needed to clear the way for the new highway.

They say none of the material loosened through the controlled blasts is wasted though, with the material used to help build other sections of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Original story, 11.04am: MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway and local roads for work to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Night work will be carried out tomorrow on the Pacific Highway from Kays Road at Coolgardie to Whytes Lane at Pimlico for about 11 nights.

Work will involve relocating concrete barriers at Kays Road, removing the centre median wire rope and existing pavement and building a new temporary road surface.

Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will be in place as part of night work to build the service road between Woodburn and Broadwater.

There will be asphalting work on the service road from tomorrow for four nights. At times, each of the north and southbound lanes of the highway will be closed with alternating lanes operating under traffic control.

Night work will continue this week on the Pacific Highway at Woombah for five nights. From tonight, there will be changed traffic conditions as work involves the relocation of barriers, building the new road surface, asphalting and line marking.

Work to upgrade a water main will be carried out from Tuesday January 30 and result in a reduced 60 km/h speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale. The reduced speed limit will affect a 400 metre section of the highway near Bondi Hill Road.

There will be changed traffic conditions at Norleys Lane at Tyndale while work to upgrade a culvert is carried out. Between Tuesday January 30 and Tuesday February 13 there will be no access for oversize vehicles during work hours and one lane will be alternating with traffic control in place.

A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h has been implemented for Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie between Airport Road and Pheasants Creek to improve safety on the local road. The reduced speed limit will be operating during work hours between 7am and 6pm.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.