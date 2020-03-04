Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
We can expect widespread rain over the next few days.
We can expect widespread rain over the next few days. Liana Turner
Weather

How ex-tropical cyclone will affect our weather from today

4th Mar 2020 6:50 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned that Ex-Tropical Cyclone Esther will cause widespread rain in NSW and across the Northern Rivers from today.

According to the forecast, issued at 5.15am today, the BoM says the ex-tropical cyclone was currently near the Northern Territory/Queensland border, and was "approaching New South Wales and deepening a low pressure trough over the western inland".

"Widespread rain is expected across the inland and southeast of New South Wales today as this trough deepens," BoM explained.

"Rain is likely to intensify tonight and during Thursday as the remnants of Esther move across the state, with conditions easing by Friday as the system moves away over the Tasman Sea.

"By the weekend, a high pressure ridge will extend along the New South Wales coast from a high centred near Tasmania."

The Northern Rivers can expect a cloudy day, with a high chance of showers and light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be in the high 20s.

More Stories

Show More
northern rivers weather rain tropical cyclone
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

        News A 16-year-old boy has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers.

        66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        premium_icon 66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        Crime A truck driver was arrested after drug find

        What our politicians said about raising Newstart allowance

        premium_icon What our politicians said about raising Newstart allowance

        News NORTH Coast MPs weigh in on recent calls to increase Newstart

        Man accused of having gun on Byron hinterland roadside

        premium_icon Man accused of having gun on Byron hinterland roadside

        News THE 46-year-old has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him.