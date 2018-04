Darrell Simon, picture several years before he vanished.

Darrell Simon, picture several years before he vanished. Michelle Smith

THE mysterious disappearance and death of Darrell Gene Simon will be examined at an inquest later this year.

Mr Simon vanished in November 2014.

His remains were only found 18 months later, on a rural Lockyer Valley property he previously owned.

A pre-inquest conference was held in on Brisbane on Wednesday.

