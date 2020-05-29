How ‘devil’s music’ can be fun and caring

In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay formed in 2006, currently consisting of vocalist Jake Taylor, bassist and singer Kyle Erich, lead guitarist Eaven Dall, drummer Conor Ward, and rhythm guitarist Ben Nairne.

IN HEARTS Wake has teamed up with Jamie Hails of Polaris for their new single and video ‘Hellbringer’.

The single is the third release from the band’s upcoming 100% carbon offset album KALIYUGA available August 7, 2020.

‘Hellbringer’ features gleefully wicked guitar licks, mosh-friendly breakdowns and the anthemic choruses In Hearts Wake are known for.

The single and its accompanying video jubilantly celebrates the freedom and joy of unbridled heavy music, in defiance of those people who call it ‘the devil’s music’.

The band reminds people that they don’t need to take themselves too seriously, as they create a video that parodies the awkwardness of live music streams in the new normal created by COVID-19.

Vocalist Jake Taylor had this to say about the video:

“At some of our American shows extremist groups have picketed outside, telling our fans that they’re ‘going to hell’.

“If only they knew just how positive the energy inside the venue was,” he said.

“Never judge a book by it’s cover.

“So rather than fight hate with hate, we decided to have some fun and lean into the metal stereotype.

“In 2020 with live streams becoming the new norm, we decided to stage our own hell-bent circus.

“We thought it would be funny to ask Jamie to dress up as a werewolf, turn me into a vampire and rain blood on the entire band.

“Guess Halloween came early this year. Thank you Blade.”