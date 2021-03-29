How COVID crisis will affect Broncos

The Broncos could be rushed out of Brisbane as early as Monday night and face the prospect of a fortnight on the road as part of the NRL's plans to avoid the COVID curse.

The NRL is considering flying the Broncos to Melbourne on Monday, where they will remain in quarantine ahead of Friday's game at AAMI Park.

Depending on results out of Brisbane's three-day lockdown, which kicks in at 6pm (AEDT) tonight, the Broncos could also be forced to remain away from home for a further week when they play the Rabbitohs in Sydney next Thursday.

But, st the moment, they are awaiting word from the NRL around what protocols they will be forced to undergo.

Brisbane were scheduled to fly down to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon on a chartered flight and remain in the Victorian capital until their game on Friday.

However, the club has been thrown into disarray as they wait for both the NRL and the state governments to make a decision.

Players and staff were COVID tested following their clash with the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon - with all coming back with a negative result.

Broncos players are currently not in a strict NRL-imposed COVID bubble at this stage, but have been instructed to only leave their homes for essential services to minimise community contact over the weekend.

The NRL confirmed they were still working through all options on Monday morning as the situation was unfolding.

