Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Visitor numbers in Byron Bay may plummet in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues and after travel bans were announced.
Visitor numbers in Byron Bay may plummet in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues and after travel bans were announced.
Business

'Massive downturn': Virus to have huge impact Byron tourism

Liana Turner
18th Mar 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE coming months are likely to put the pinch on businesses in the Byron Shire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning announced bans on international travel and events involving more than 100 people.

While Byron Bay's known for attracting some 1.1 million visitors each year, the 2020 figures could look a little different with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Destination Byron president David Jones estimated accommodation providers would be looking at "around half the normal April demand".

He said April was "normally a very robust month" for the region.

Along with the school holidays, a big contributor would ordinarily be Bluesfest Byron Bay over the Easter long weekend.

But organisers of the festival, which was tipped to attract 100,000 people, this week announced it would not proceed this Easter.

"Half the visitors to Byron are day visitors from nearby locations," Mr Jones said.

"I have no idea how it'll impact them.

"I think it'll impact day visitors to a lesser extent than overnight visitors."

He said May and June were "as much a concern as April" and he's estimating those later months could be down 50 to 70 per cent on typical accommodation demand.

While many bars and restaurants with smaller capacities can operate regardless of the 100-person limit, those other businesses which benefit from Byron's tourism would likely feel the punch as well.

While there have been plenty of calls for people to shop local, that might not be enough for a shire with a permanent population of less than 32,000, if visitor numbers dramatically decline.

"To be honest the region's so reliant on the visitor economy and it's such a small shire in terms of residents, the local population could only support a very small portion of the visitor economy participants," Mr Jones said.

"I'm not optimistic the locals have the right purchasing power to weather the storm (for visitor economy participants)."

With many people travelling to the shire for weddings, conferences and the like, Mr Jones said these sectors were set for a "massive downturn".

byron bay tourism coronavirus covid-19 destination byron northern rivers health northern rivers tourism
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISPLACED: Locals in need of a place to sleep after fires

        premium_icon DISPLACED: Locals in need of a place to sleep after fires

        News 'Any person displaced by bushfires can be put in temporary accommodation immediately and without any cost to them.'

        Yeah! Now would be a good time to wash your hands, thanks

        premium_icon Yeah! Now would be a good time to wash your hands, thanks

        News What to do if you witness someone NOT washing their hands in loos

        Why didn’t police file a missing person’s report for mum?

        premium_icon Why didn’t police file a missing person’s report for mum?

        News An inquest has heard why there was a delay in the search for Carley

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia