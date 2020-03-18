How coastal weddings will fare with COVID-19 and travel bans

COUPLES planning their weddings amid a pandemic have been navigating uncertain times.

Some big days are being postponed while some are being cut down in size after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on gatherings for more than 100 people.

Che Devlin from Byron Bay Weddings said the industry was adjusting to the new rules put in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and would continue to implement any new restrictions as things develop.

“Our thoughts are obviously with people who are vulnerable,” Mr Devlin said.

“Our duty is to the Byron Bay community, to our staff and suppliers and the couples.

“We are understanding and sympathetic to all couples in this difficult time.”

He said they were keenly aware many wedding vendors were small businesses, often sole traders.

“It’s really hard but it’s hard for a lot of people,” he said.

Mr Devlin said he didn’t believe many couples were outright cancelling their nuptials, an expensive choice.

He’s keeping future brides and grooms in the loop and will update them with any changes.

“We’re instantly suggesting 12 months (for postponements),” he said.

“That gives a lot of comfort and solidity to it.

“As an industry we’re open, we’re serving dinner.”

A mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone entering Australia will hamper some plans for couples of their loved ones to get to weddings as planned.

But Mr Devlin said the implementation of clear rules like this has added clarity for operators in the industry.

“We’ve adjusted with the health parameters, the numbers,” he said.

Byron-based celebrant Michelle Shannon said a lot of people were faced with cancelling, postponing or reducing the size of their weddings.

One of her brides had overcome the devastation of her initial venue, Figtree Restaurant, burning down, before facing this new challenge.

But she’s determined to get her couples married, even if the day looks a bit different or is delayed.

She said many weddings up to May had been pushed back to 2021.

For some, who are travelling overseas or have beloved guests who are, the mandated two-week quarantine period might throw a major spanner in the works.

One couple who’ve just arrived from Canada will be out of quarantine in time, but their families would be arriving too late.

Along with being an emotionally-fraught time for couples, Ms Shannon said sole-traders like herself were facing months of economic uncertainty.

“It’s a massive chain event,” she said.

“Now I have no income for possibly the next two months.

“At the moment there’s nothing to back us up for all the refunds you have to give out.”

Ms Shannon said the restrictions could see a rise in elopements, with larger parties to follow when the pandemic eases.

Whatever happens, she was confident Byron’s wedding vendors would support each other to navigate this challenge.

“Byron Bay is one of the biggest wedding areas in Australia,” she said.

“Most of us have been working with each other for a decade and we have seen crises before and we have gotten through it.

“We’ve had cyclones, worked through the fires and the devastating floods were we had people having to be helicoptered in … and then our beloved Figtree Restaurant (burning down late last year).

“Every year presents us with something.

“There’s always a small crisis or a big crisis but I’m always so impressed by how well this town works; we all support each other.

“The wedding industry is a very strong industry in Byron.”

Ms Shannon said she was practising social distancing to help protect both her family and her clients.