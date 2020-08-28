Menu
Pamela Black says she has been left “furious” after a roof painting job on her house in December
How a simple roof paint job turned into a big problem

Adam Daunt
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A DISPUTE has emerged between a Dunoon resident and a local Northern Rivers company over the completion of a job from December last year.

Pamela Black engaged RoofCoat Australia to paint her roof late last year with a heat resistant paint to better cope with the Australian summer.

Ms Black said she initially thought the job had been completed.

"He did most of it when I wasn't present; after that they were very eager for me to transfer the money to the bank account prior to Christmas and I asked for a receipt with the details of the paint but they never supplied that," Ms Black claims.

But Jason Gorden, from RoofCoat Australia, claims Ms Black was present for the entirety of the job.

"She was there the whole time, I was the one that went and quoted the job and I came around to inspect (the) work and I came to drop off the paint and she was there the whole time," he said.

 

The roof job at the heart of the debate.
Ms Black's concerns regarding the paint job were raised a few months later by a different tradesman. She claims the second painter found evidence the original job was never completed.

Mr Gorden denied this and said the company had painted the agreed upon area and Ms Black was happy with it.

"He (the tradesman) did what was quoted on the job," he said.

"She had laser light panels removed from out the back … where she was going to get (the lights) replaced she didn't want painted, so we painted exactly to where she wanted painted."

Ms Black said she had been trying to reach the company to resolve the dispute but has had no success.

"I have since then been trying to contact them, by phone, by email, by text message to discuss the issue with them … so I was trying to get onto them but they've never returned my call," she said.

However, Mr Gorden said that he had been in contact with Ms Black during this period.

"I just said to her yesterday because she's unhappy with the job, we're prepared to give you a full refund if you like that's no dramas at all," he said.

dunoon northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity roofcoat australia scam scamming
Lismore Northern Star

