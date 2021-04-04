Local beer company is beating the Blues for flood victims

One thousand bottles of beer, bound for Bluesfest, have been redirected to help flood impacted businesses.

While the cancellation of Bluesfest was devastating, one local beer company has made the most of a bad situation to help flood impacted businesses.

Byron Bay Brewery, together with BluesFest will work together to help flood affected venues on the mid-north coast of NSW.

The Byron Bay Brewery, the key beer sponsor of the Byron Bay BluesFest today announced that it will credit the BluesFest organisers for all of the beer for the event and send packaged stock that was to be enjoyed by festival-goers over the Easter long weekend to flood affected pubs and clubs across the state.

Lion Managing Director, James Brindley said the cancellation is a devastating blow for the region, organisers, performers and of course the thousands of attendees who had planned to attend the festival.

"COVID-19 continues to impact the struggling hospitality and live music sectors and we wanted to do our bit to help them out and of course put the beer to good use.

"We will be crediting the organisers for the more than 1000 bottles and cans or the equivalent of 436 cases of packaged beer and cider that had already been placed into refrigeration on the festival site.

"Our team will be working hard over the coming days on the ground to unpack the fridges and repack the beer for transportation to the communities on the mid north coast of NSW.

"Pubs and clubs, their patrons and proprietors are the heart of our communities, especially those in regional Australia. They dig deep and in times of crisis.

"Seeing the way venues transform into evacuation centres for flood victims and place to get supplies like food, clothes, mops and buckets just goes to show how these venues support communities in good times and bad.

"This is a small win for all in a really challenging situation."