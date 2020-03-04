How $725,000 works improved safety on busy Byron road

Roadworks on a busy Byron Bay street near schools have now been completed.

Roadworks on a busy Byron Bay street near schools have now been completed.

MORE than $725,000 of road renewal and upgrade works have been completed on Arakwal Court in Byron Bay.

Byron Shire Council’s director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said the area is heavily used by Byron Bay High School and St Finbarr’s Catholic Primary School.

It’s also used as a thoroughfare by the local community.

“It was in poor condition, unsafe and in desperate need of an overhaul,” Mr Holloway said.

“We are pleased that these road renewal works have been completed and that this council project has been delivered on time and budget to coincide with the start of the 2020 school year.

“With term one well underway, the improvements are working beautifully with new roads and pavements, kerbing, crossings, shared paths, cyclist fencing and formalised parking all greatly increasing safety for the entire community.

“The brand new drop-off and pick up areas are also enabling better traffic flow and this is a huge benefit for parents, students and teachers at St Finbarr's Primary School and Byron Bay High School – and the school principals have said they are very happy with the result.”

Mr Holloway said the new drainage was “put to the test” during the recent severe weather, with no flooding issues to report.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in delivering the works and to the schools who worked alongside council,” he said.

He thanked Ben Franklin MLC for helping to secure funding for the project, which received $350,000 of the council’s money, $350,000 from the Department of Education and $25,000 from the Catholic school.

“We now hope to be able to attract funding to address the intersection of Bangalow Rd and Arakwal Court and we will be investigating design options and upgrade treatments,” Mr Holloway said.