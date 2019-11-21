How $130,000 fire relief money is being spent

EMERGENCY DONANTIONS: Donations for fire relief were collected at the Casino Golf Club right after the fires, pictured with manager Andrew Porter are helpers Nora Viel, Carolyn Ross and Stacey Hughes.

EMERGENCY DONANTIONS: Donations for fire relief were collected at the Casino Golf Club right after the fires, pictured with manager Andrew Porter are helpers Nora Viel, Carolyn Ross and Stacey Hughes. Susanna Freymark

When Casino Golf Club manager Andrew Porter stepped forward to help in the aftermath of the Long Gully Rd and Busbys Flat fires, he had no idea how far it go.

"This has grown bigger than we thought,” Mr Porter said

More than $130,000 later, he now has the onerous task of getting the money to the people that need it and being fair about the way the donations are distributed.

A fire relief fund was opened on October 10 and donations poured in.

"The aid we've made available is $800 per address at this point in time,” he said.

"We're not giving preferential treatment on what people have lost, we are trying to give the money fairly to every residential address.”

$5,500 was committed to the Ewingar Rising concert to pay for security for the three-day event.

The golf club fed Team Rubicon lunch and dinner for free for five days a week. Team Rubicon are a charity of former military personnel who have been cleaning up fire affected properties.

"We've set up $250 machinery and irrigation credits as well,” Mr Porter said.

On December 14, the golf club fire relief fund will give out $30,000 eftpos cards at the Rappville Christmas party.

"We're a community club, even though we're called a golf club,” Mr Porter said.

It hasn't been easy working out where to put the money because there are other organisations like BlazeAid, who fix fencing and Mr Porter is trying to avoid doubling-up.

He'd like to see all the clubs like Lions and Rotary and other charities coordinate their efforts and suggested a list of how and where organisations are giving would be helpful,

Meanwhile the golf club's fire relief fund continues.

"It will go on as long as we've got the money and can give back,” he said.

"We'll keep pushing it out until there's nothing left to give.”

On November 30, the Bulls on the Green rodeo at the Casino Golf Club will raise money to fix the Rappville Showground, damaged in the fire. New Year's Eve is another fundraiser for the fund too.

Mr Porter said he feels good about doing something.

"But they need so much more,” he said.

DONATE

At any Summerland Credit Union of the Fire Relief Fund or direct to the account.

BSB: 062519

Account:10259771

Receipts are available upon request

Go to Casino Golf Club Facebook page for details about events.