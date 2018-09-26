Housie needs new managers

ONE of Brunswick Head's most loved of Christmas institutions, the Housie in the park, may not go ahead this year if a new management can't be found.

Housie is part of the annual Brunswick Heads Christmas carnival in Banner Park, and its operation is overseen by a committee from the local Lions and Rotary clubs.

It has traditionally been conducted by volunteers from various community or school committees or individual members of the community.

Recently it was managed day to day by a dedicated manager who is now unavailable.

Secretary of the Carnival Committee Lynne Wright said the loss of Housie in the Park would have downstream impacts as other stalwarts of the Christmas carnival such as the Australia Day Breakfast and aspects of the McGregor's Carnival would be adversely affected.

"Local residents and holiday visitors to Brunswick Heads and surrounding areas have enjoyed the Christmas carnival over many years and the loss of any of these would make the carnival experience less fun for families than in the past,” she said.

"In the case of Housie in the Park, players have enjoyed the chance to win prizes as well as knowing the proceeds were going to good local causes.

Over the years, Housie in the Park has provided funding to organisations such as Coolamon Villa, the Brunswick SES Rescue Squad and the Brunswick Surf Club.

"The committee are adamant that we will not let this important part of the local fabric go without attempting to resolve the management issue,” Ms Wright said.

"We are appealing for an organisation, preferably a charity, to take on this important and rewarding role.

Interested organisations should contact Lynne Wright on 66884347 for details.