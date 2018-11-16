Menu
Login
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire. Contributed
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 11:11 PM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

gargett fire pioneer valley fire qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Masterplan update on agenda

    Masterplan update on agenda

    News BYRON'S Masterplan Guidance Group has welcomed new members as it sets it sights on the Byron foreshore upgrade

    Mullum's big little music festival

    Mullum's big little music festival

    News Its a music fan's dream this weekend in Mullumbimby.

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News Council seeks to control Airbnb in Byron

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners