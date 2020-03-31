HOUSE FIRE: Residents escape as flames engulf home

Emergency crews were called to a house fire at Wollongbar.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire at Wollongbar.

A SENIOR firefighter has urged residents to practice their home escape plans, after residents managed to escape a house fire at Wollongbar this morning.

NSW Fire and Rescue Regional North (Northern Rivers) duty commander, Inspector Gary White, said the Alstonville brigade was called to a house fire at Wollongbar around 3.30am this morning.

"On arrival crews were confronted with smoke and flames coming through the roof at the rear of the building," he said.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose lines to bring the fire under control.

"They were assisted by crews from Goonellabah and Ballina. Police and NSW Ambulance also attended the fire.

"Fortunately the residents had evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire brigade.

"It's a timely reminder for everyone to have and practice their home escape plan.

"Crews were quick to bring the fire under control and it was a reminder that during the current COVID-19, that Fire & Rescue NSW is prepared for anything."