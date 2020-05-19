Hottest 100 winners make the move to the North Coast

ONE of the hottest bands on Australia’s music scene is about to spice things up in Byron Bay.

Ocean Alley won the hearts of music-lovers Australia wide in 2018, taking out the Triple J Hottest 100 with Confidence, one of four of their songs that made it into the count.

Guitarist Mitch Galbraith confirmed the band plans to nurture its success in their new home town of Byron Bay.

Half of the band relocated just before Australia went into lockdown due to coronavirus, and the remaining three who are still on Sydney’s Northern Beaches will move soon.

Mr Galbraith, who is yet to make the move to Byron Bay, said: “It’s sort of like a homecoming, it’s been reported that we’re from Byron and a lot of people think we’re from there”.

“The beach is our second home, and Byron is a beach town.

“A lot of us share a common interest in living somewhere near the coast away from the city, it’s the perfect move.”

Part of their new album, which comes out in a month’s time, was recorded at Rockinghorse Studios on the outskirts of Byron Bay.

“We love that part of the world,” Mr Galbraith said.

“It’s a fantastic set up for us, especially being a larger band, we can all hang out in the house, the studio is top notch.

“Up there out of town a bit is a nice escape for us, so we can have as few distractions as possible and get some work done.”

The work they have done on Lonely Diamond is just sublime.

The band’s distinctive surf-rock vibes are there, but they have also developed a dark wild western twang to accompany lyrics about a tainted love story.

There are many layers to this album, and fans will be playing it on repeat to gain a true appreciation.

“The music can be upbeat and uplifting, juxtaposed with these angsty lyrics or a dark metaphor,” Mr Galbraith said.

“It’s not something we intentionally do, it’s naturally the way we write together.”

Though they are devastated they won’t be able to tour until next year, they didn’t falter in their call to release the album amid the pandemic.

“It just makes sense to give something to the fans and the listeners and the people who would have supported us otherwise,” Mr Galbraith said.

They look forward to touring in January, and hope to add some regional centres to their list of confirmed cities – including Byron Bay.

“We work really hard to include everyone, and we will definitely be there at some of the regional towns,” Mr Galbraith said.

For now, they are just grateful to have navigated Byron Bay’s tight rental market.

“They got lucky I think, it just worked out,” Mr Galbraith said.

“They must have been very kind in a past life, I don’t know how they did it.”