HOTSPOTS: Queensland’s animal cruelty shame revealed

Caboolture has once again claimed the unenviable title of having the most animal cruelty cases complaints in Queensland.

Caboolture has once again claimed the unenviable title of having the most animal cruelty cases complaints in Queensland.

Caboolture has once again been named the worst suburb in Queensland for animal cruelty complaints.

RSPCA's 2020 Animal Cruelty Hotspots report, released earlier this month, shows a slight drop in reported cruelty cases compared to 2019, but that "there is still much more to be done" for suburbs recording close to 180 complaints.

Michael Beatty, spokesman for RSPCA Queensland, said there was a "glimmer of hope" with a total of 1,535 fewer cruelty complaints reported than in 2019. In 2020, the total amount of cruelty cases reported was 17,143 state-wide.

Animals left in hot cars is reported to RSPCA an ‘alarming number’ of times. Picture: iStock

Caboolture remains the worst suburb for animal cruelty, with 178 animal welfare complaints in 2020. Morayfield followed with 143 and Redbank Plains was on par with its 2019 number of 141.

Deception Bay recorded 122 animal cruelty complaints and Warwick had 85.

The data showed suburbs such as Inala had a massive improvement. In 2019, 126 complaints were made which dropped to 80 last year, a 37 per cent decrease.

Mr Beatty said 1,675 suburbs had at least one cruelty/ neglect case, and while a 69 per cent majority of suburbs recorded fewer than 10 complaints, 52 suburbs are still recording greater than 50 complaints.

The RSPCA received a whopping 1,116 animal emergency calls in 2020 relating to heat stress - either an animal left in a hot car or an animal which couldn't access shade or water.

"This is a disturbing statistic - Queensland's heat is deadly and animals need to be able to stay cool," the report read.

The top cruelty complaints the RSPCA received were:

•Animals in poor condition

•Animals with insufficient food and water

•Poor living conditions

•Animals being tethered and not receiving exercise

•Animal cruelty

•Animals without veterinary treatment

•Abandoned animals

•Animals without shelter

•Heat stress

RSPCA Queensland has created an interactive map for readers to see how many complaints were made in their suburb in 2020.

TOP 10 WORST SUBURBS:

Caboolture - 178

Morayfield - 143

Redbank Plains - 141

Kallangur - 139

Southport - 125

Deception Bay - 122

Brassall - 101

Maryborough - 101

Pimpama - 101

Originally published as HOTSPOTS: Queensland's animal cruelty shame revealed