Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MILLION DOLLAR SALE: Lismore's Rous Hotel which was on the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag has been sold to mystery buyer.
MILLION DOLLAR SALE: Lismore's Rous Hotel which was on the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag has been sold to mystery buyer.
News

Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

Alison Paterson
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the most popular places to have a drink in the 2480 postcode changed hands last week.

And the buyer would have needed deep pockets as the freehold of the Rous Hotel at 44 Keen St, Lismore, was advertised with a price guide of $3,500,000 (GST na).

MQ agent Leonard Bongiovanni said a commercial-in-confidence agreement prevented him from naming the sale price.

”This was the first time the property was on the market in 21 years and it attracted a lot of interest,” he said.

“We had strong local as well as interstate interest.”

Mr Bongiovanni said while he could not name the purchaser, they were “experienced in the hotel industry”.

“The Rous Hotel will be added to their property portfolio,” he said.

It is understood the Rous Hotel which comprises a 1,754 sqm property had been on the market since May 2019.

The property was marketed with earning, “over $39,634 per week revenue (FY2019) primarily in Bar, Bistro & Gaming.”

Since 1998 it has been owner-operated by Mick Bulmer, who bought the business with parents Frank and Pat Bulmer.

“The sale has been transacted on paper,” Mr Bongiovanni said.

“There is a delayed settlement so the current management will continue for the foreseeable future.”

lismore business northern rivers businesses rous hotelnorthern rivers hotel
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        premium_icon NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        Politics Eight years after the state government promised to remove toxic gas heaters from NSW classrooms the majority of our public schools still use them

        Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        premium_icon Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        Crime THE Queensland man is alleged to have broken into a North Coast home and injured...

        Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        premium_icon Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        News HEALTH district responds to rumours a positive COVID-19 patient absconded from...

        Hemsworth’s wife flees through window in flood

        Hemsworth’s wife flees through window in flood

        Celebrity Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky forced to flee car through window on flooded...