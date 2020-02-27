Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
Crime

Hot wheels: Teen’s high-class joy ride ends in cuffs

Ashley Carter
27th Feb 2020 8:50 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from a Sunrise Beach home before dumping the car and fleeing the scene.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 was allegedly stolen from a Dame Patty Dr home about 6.30am.

Police believe two offenders broke into the home, found the car keys before taking off.

The car was then spotted driving on Yandina Coolum Rd before witnesses reported seeing it run up a gutter, with the alleged offenders fleeing the scene on foot along Arcoona Rd.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police found the 14-year-old boy, from Forest Lake, and took him into custody about 11am.

He has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, as well as other minor charges.

The boy is due to face Richlands Children's Court on March 12.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police were searching for a second suspected believed to be involved in the theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
noosa police scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splendour has sold out, here's how you can get tickets

        premium_icon Splendour has sold out, here's how you can get tickets

        Music TICKETS for the 2020 event were snapped up in just one hour this morning.

        • 27th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
        How to avoid the first year university blues

        premium_icon How to avoid the first year university blues

        News Here’s how to avoid the uni blues

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        • 27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        North Coast runner secures titles as state’s top U20s steeplechaser

        premium_icon North Coast runner secures titles as state’s top U20s...

        Athletics THE Byron Bay runner competed at the NSW Athletics Junior State Championships.